During comments regarding the use of anti-virus masks on GVR premises, the organization’s president is quoted as having said: “I think there is a term used in the world called the assumption of risk. The assumption is that when you leave your front door, you’re putting yourself at risk, regardless of what it might be.” (GV News, Page A2, Jan. 9).
I get the point of the statement, but it does not accurately define “assumption of risk.” The phrase is a legal term that deals with situations in which people, (other than police, health workers, etc.) voluntarily take part in activity or conduct which involves risks that they know about beforehand and choose to ignore. In other words, they assume (accept) the risk. They then may lose the right to receive compensation if injured. In contrast, when I properly drive through a green light, I know that another driver may possibly ignore a red light and collide with me, but I cannot know whether or not this will happen and may assume that will not. If there is a collision, I did not, as a legal matter, assume (accept) any risk and can sue the other driver for negligence.
Meaningful discussion and action about the virus crisis should deal with, and be based upon, relevant medical knowledge and practice, and not abstract legal terminology. Even by me.
