Like the resident in last Sunday’s paper, I too would like to thank the kind strangers who “huddled” me back to our car in the Walmart parking lot after I fell Oct. 8, breaking my hip. My husband drove me to the hospital as we did not know if we would have a choice of hospitals if we called an ambulance. We have since learned that, yes, you do have the choice! We wanted the local hospital, as, obviously, it would be easier for my husband to visit me because we live in Green Valley!
Now, how to best thank the really amazing nursing staff at Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital, all well-trained, thoughtful and considerate! There are not enough words.
Not only was I efficiently and kindly cared for after surgery, I was also given, by the physical training staff, the education to know how to take the best care of myself on my return home.
We thank you, one and all.
Ken and Lynn Lyon, Green Valley