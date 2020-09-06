Anyone who lives in rural Arizona knows it: we need better healthcare.
It’s especially true in Green Valley. In the best of times, there are not enough primary care physicians, and certainly not enough specialists, that serve our rural areas. It’s only gotten worse during the pandemic.
It’s too difficult for Green Valley seniors to get healthcare in Tucson — they don’t have the transportation. And now with COVID-19, organizations and agencies that provide transportation are struggling to meet increased need.
How can we improve rural healthcare? Well, we can start by electing leaders who are committed to improving healthcare for rural Arizonans.
In Arizona’s U.S. Senate election, Mark Kelly is the clear choice. Mark has been speaking with Arizona seniors to hear what problems their communities face. With Mark, I know that he’s not in politics to benefit himself — he’s working honestly to address the challenges that Arizonans face. With 25 years of experience in the Navy and at NASA, he is a true public servant and will be an independent fighter for Arizona.
If we elect Mark Kelly as senator, we can trust that we’ll have someone looking out for us in the U.S. Senate.
Joyce Finkelstein, Green Valley