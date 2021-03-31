Gov. Doug Ducey on March 25 lifted Arizona’s remaining restrictions to curb the coronavirus, prohibiting government mask mandates and allowing bars and nightclubs restricted for months to open their doors without restrictions.
Ducey encouraged the continued use of masks, particularly among groups of unvaccinated people. His latest executive order allows businesses to enforce mask mandates and distancing requirements if they want, but cities, towns and counties must lift theirs.
This is decision is contrary to what the president, CDC and medical science recommends.
We need to continue do what the best scientists in the field recommend to fight this virus and ignore what politicians recommend for their self-interest.
Harry Saunders, Green Valley