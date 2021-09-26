Isolated thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 79F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Tonight
Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
I read with sadness about the cancellation of future White Elephant parades.
This important event has been held annually for years. It brings our community together and provides much needed entertainment for thousands of people in Southern Arizona. Children of all ages participate or line the streets to view it. It is a free event, those young and old who are in the parade have an opportunity to come together and create their entry. Local schools, churches and volunteer organizations are represented.
As a member of the Santa Cruz Valley Car Nuts and driving in the parade, I have seen and heard the joy of those watching it. Let’s try hard to keep it going. I encourage readers to contribute funds to support the parade. Please write a check today to the White Elephant and indicate the funds are for the parade. I will be the first to do so.