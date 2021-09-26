I read with sadness about the cancellation of future White Elephant parades.

This important event has been held annually for years. It brings our community together and provides much needed entertainment for thousands of people in Southern Arizona. Children of all ages participate or line the streets to view it. It is a free event, those young and old who are in the parade have an opportunity to come together and create their entry. Local schools, churches and volunteer organizations are represented.

As a member of the Santa Cruz Valley Car Nuts and driving in the parade, I have seen and heard the joy of those watching it. Let’s try hard to keep it going. I encourage readers to contribute funds to support the parade. Please write a check today to the White Elephant and indicate the funds are for the parade. I will be the first to do so.

Carol Shelton

Green Valley

