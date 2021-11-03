If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
I’m writing to express my strong support for GVR board member Bart Hillyer. I believe he along with board members Carol Crothers and Kathi Bachelor work hard to make the board’s operations fair and transparent.
I think the situation described by Bart Hillyer in his “In My View” piece of Oct. 20 is just deplorable. I for one appreciate the efforts of all board members to communicate one-on-one with Scott Somers about GVR matters. In my interactions with Scott, I have found him to be very approachable, focused and concerned for member needs, and a highly capable CEO. The board should not be micromanaging him.
I hope that Mr. Somers, the GVR CEO, will stand up to this.
It’s my understanding that the board has never actually voted to prohibit him from meeting individually with board members. Scott Somers should resume his one-on-one meetings with board members if he chooses to do so. If this is his management style and it is not prohibited in the Corporate Policy Manual, he should be allowed to continue with these meetings. One-on-one meetings to discuss philosophies and ideas will produce a better outcome on official policies to the benefit of GVR membership
For those who may not be aware, we now two people from the same household serving on the GVR board at the same time. This gives a single household two votes on GVR governing matters. GVR members are only allowed one vote per household. It may not be against the “rules” or prohibited but, in my opinion, I personally find it improper. Maybe a change in the by-laws should be considered? Or maybe the Corporate Policy Manual?
