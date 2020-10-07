We moved to Sahuarita in 2002 from Evergreen, Colorado, to build our retirement home in Quail Creek. We had wonderful neighbors who quickly became friends. Sadly, over time, as expected in a 55-and-over community, the have all died or moved away. My beloved husband and best friend of 45-plus years died March 14. No one has come to offer condolences or comfort.
However, I walk to the mailbox and discover daily “gifts” in my front yard. My cowardly Democratic “neighbors” have left bagged dog waste at the base of my Trump yard sign. I’m sure these same hypocrites will all pack the pews of their various houses of worship and take a knee when they hear the national anthem. I hope you find this letter as offensive as I find your “gifts.”
By your example, we are not in this together. I’m deeply hurt. God bless and save America.
Barbara Schlosser, Sahuarita