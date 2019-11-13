My wife and I are snowbirds living in Green Valley during the winter.
We bought a home in Green Valley three years ago largely because of the hundreds of activities offered by Green Valley Recreation. We are not actively involved in GVR politics but we see and appreciate the value Dr. Kent Blumenthal has brought to GVR during our short tenure here.
We are shocked and upset at the prospect of losing Dr. Blumenthal by a Board of Directors bent on getting rid of him and whose majority appears to us to be largely obstructionist and against continuation and any improvement in GVR facilities and services.
The straw that broke the camel’s back for us was the board’s rejection of funding for sun screens for the new pickleball facility. Certainly, this board is not thinking in the long-term interest of Green Valley.
Mike and Wendy Schaefer, Green Valley