Keep it clean

My wife and I walk Green Valley streets and pathways seven days a week. For the last four or five years, we’ve picked up trash along those streets and pathways.
Today we walked from La Canada and Esperanza Boulevard going north on La Canada from Walgreens.
We went about as far as the Catholic Church then turned around and walked back to La Canada and Esperanza.
Each day and each street we walk we continually fill a plastic bag each. She gets the paper, cellophane, cigarette packages, newspapers, rags, envelopes, sales tickets/receipts, wire, Styrofoam, cups, plastic exam gloves, string and
just about anything else that appears. I get the cans and bottles. The photo shows what we found today on a five-mile walk.
Jerry Marrion, Green Valley