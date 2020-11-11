In the Oct. 28 Green Valley News, Editor Dan Shearer wrote that GVR was inappropriately keeping its CEO search confidential (“GVR: No interest in your thoughts,” Page A6). Shearer followed this up on Nov. 8 with an article naming the three final candidates and highlighting an issue with one of the candidates. Obviously, editor Shearer rejects the need for confidentiality in the filling of high-level positions, even after former GVR President Blaine Nisson clearly explained the importance of confidentiality in a letter to the Green Valley News published on Nov. 1.
Next, we once again saw GVR4us tag-teaming with Shearer in attacking GVR with an email to its members questioning the performance of the GVR Board’s CEO Search Committee. The thrust of GVR4us’s criticism was that GVR members must be included in the CEO search process because “GVR is a member-owned organization and the CEO works for the members.”
Let’s clarify: GVR is not a member-owned organization, and by IRS definition, a nonprofit corporation has no owners. The GVR Board’s duties are to the Corporation, and the Board serves GVR members by making sure that the corporation successfully fulfills GVR’s mission. Last year, the GVR4us-majority board conducted a vendetta against GVR’s past CEO Kent Blumenthal, costing GVR several hundred thousand dollars for an early buyout of Blumenthal’s contract, resulting in this current CEO search. Now they seem determined to corrupt the search process, which begs the question, what is GVR4us’s own mission? Clearly it is not that GVR remain an exceptional and affordable organization.
Layne Cook Johnson, Green Valley