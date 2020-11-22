The consistent message that GVR repeats to us:
1. “Our decisions are none of your business, even though you, the members, finance those decisions.”
2. “It’s you, the pesky GVR dues-payers, who must quit looking for the real reason behind secret deals with long-term consequences. Please shut up and go away!”
3. “Dan Shearer’s digging for facts and motive behind this issue will never change anything, so get him to stop questioning us.”
We, the GVR members, deserve to have more input into essential choices that have future implications for all of us. Dan, we respect and applaud your hard work on our behalf. Keep digging for the truth.
D.J. Case, Green Valley