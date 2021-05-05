The suggestion it’s a waste of taxpayer money to have an audit of past election votes is unfair. We know that won’t change past results. The goal is to determine if there was election rigging in the past so that we can have more honest elections in the future. If there were no irregularities, we can feel better about our elections; if there were, then we can fix that.
What could be so wrong with such an audit, and why are Democrats protesting against having it so much? And why are they trying to screw it up?
Ingrid Lynch
Green Valley