Olympic hammer thrower Gwen Berry has been in trouble before. Her previous sponsor, NIKE, dropped her a year or two ago for previous demonstrations. Her new sponsor is Color of Change, a progressive civil rights advocacy organization.
So this recent demonstration at the U.S. Olympic Trials was probably set up by her sponsor and not a “set-up” by the USATF, as she claimed. I think the USATF has a responsibility to decide her fate now.
Track and field, along with most sports organizations, has done more for racial justice, diversity and acceptance than any political or social justice organizations. Just watch the athletes and fans interrelate, for God’s sake.
Joe Thielman
Amado