Thanks, Jim!
Last Sunday, I was in the self-checkout at Safeway on Duval Mine Road. It had been a stressful morning, as I had just been dismissed as a patient from the hospital emergency room. After checking out my groceries, I realized I did not have my credit card or any money. I told the clerk of my situation. No sooner had I voiced my concern, the gentleman next to me had inserted his credit card into my checkout machine and paid for my groceries.
He couldn’t have known about the morning I had, and his gracious kindness overwhelmed me. I doubt he saw me crying on the way out of the store, as I was so moved by his caring and generosity.
So, again, thanks, Jim!
Mary Jo Simunaci, Green Valley