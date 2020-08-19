We subscribe to the paper because we like to keep up with Green Valley news, we think an independent local paper is fundamental to American democracy and also because we believe in supporting local businesses. So, we try to shop at Green Valley News advertisers.
We recently showed up at a parking lot sale. The items we wanted to see were actually inside the store, so we went in where we were approached by a salesman who was not wearing a mask. When asked about it, he told us, “I’m not sick.”
Dr. Fauci, Dr. Birx, and President Trump have all said that wearing a mask is an important step in controlling the pandemic and returning to a semblance of normalcy. They have also told us that people that don’t know they’re sick are spreading the virus. Many of us in Green Valley are older and have underlying conditions making us even more at risk of complications than Arizona residents at large.
We left without looking at the recliners. Masks are not a political issue, they’re a public health issue. Please, retailers, for the sake of your staff, your customers, and your bottom line; wear a mask.
David Hart, Green Valley