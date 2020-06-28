I would like to commend Dr. John Carney on his letter to the editor on June 24, “Sahuarita’s decision.” I, too, am confused by their actions, or should I say lack of action.
As Dr. Carney so aptly stated, “This is not a political issue.” This decision by Sahuarita to not mandate wearing masks in public with our COVID-19 numbers exploding is a public health and safety concern but it is also an economic one.
I cannot speak for all of Green Valley but I for one will not be shopping or doing business anywhere where masks are not required. This includes Sahuarita, so if the mayor of Sahuarita is concerned at all for the city’s businesses he should be considering who will frequent his city when masks are not required.
As long as masks are not required I will find safer places to take my business. Please wear masks or stay home!
Pamela Irvin, Green Valley