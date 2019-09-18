Thank you Kathi Bachelor for a clear succinct factual letter about GVR (“By the numbers,” Sept. 11).
As a 27-year GVR member, I use and appreciate the value GVR brings to my life.
What I don’t appreciate is a push to transform my private membership club into a vision-driven entity devoid of the original mission. What motive does the current CEO have in his push for GVR to be enmeshed with Pima County/County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry/Chamber of Commerce/GVC?
What value does this bring to a private club? Green Valley was the #1 spot in the country when I arrived! Let’s keep it that way with GVR private.
Lou Sampson, Green Valley