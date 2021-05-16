Sens. Sinema and Kelly must vote to end the filibuster and do the job that we, their constituents, sent them to Washington to do: legislate and protect our democracy.
The filibuster is a loophole, historically used to block civil rights legislation. The original Senate rules did not include the filibuster rule.
The modern-day filibuster took root during the Jim Crow era, when racist Southern senators used it to delay passage of important civil rights legislation.
Now, the filibuster means that 60 out of 100 U.S. senators have to vote on almost all legislation. The filibuster blocks deliberation and progress on important issues facing the American people.
There are senators who came to Washington to get things done for us — their constituents — and these rules prevent any possibility of change.
Senators no longer hold the floor, talking-until-they-drop. It’s now a stealth tool of obstruction. Any senator can signal an objection, and suddenly the Senate has to clear a 60-vote threshold.
Every issue I care about will likely be held hostage by the filibuster. We must reform Senate rules to have a real chance at:
•Voting rights and campaign finance reform
•Immigration reform
•Gun safety
•Raising the minimum wage
•Action on climate change
•Police accountability and racial justice
Our senators must protect our democracy by putting their constituents ahead of their re-election.
Sanda Clark
Green Valley