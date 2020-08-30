Growing up, I attended church regularly. I came to understand that Jesus was an exceptional person, a person to try and emulate, to live one’s life humbly and with compassion and love for my fellow man.
Join me today as I visualize Jesus and his followers gathering at our southern border with Donald Trump and his followers. The occasion is the screening of refugees. They are families, young children, some are infants. Trump shouts orders to the border police and Jesus and his group are stunned as terrified children are torn from the arms of their parents and taken away. Jesus begins to protest this barbaric activity but is pushed aside. The parents of these children are crushed, heartbroken, confused and terrified as are their children.
Jesus and his friends weep and do what they can to comfort these helpless victims. These atrocities are done for votes – for re-election. Are you a supporter of Donald Trump?
Steve Franz, Green Valley