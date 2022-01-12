If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
When Joe Biden was elected president, he pledged to end the division and unite the country.
Both his and Vice President Kamala Harris’s speeches on January 6, proved their goal is just the opposite: to keep the nation divided for political purposes. This seems to be common among most elected Democratic politicians.
In his speech, Biden used the entire speech as an opportunity to bash former President Trump, thus deliberately alienating half the electorate. Contrast that to President Lincoln’s second Inaugural Address on March 4, 1865, just a month before the end of the Civil War.
In that speech, President Lincoln eloquently said, “With malice toward none, with charity for all, with firmness in the right as God gives us to see the right, let us strive on to finish the work we are in to bind up the nation’s wounds….”
Certainly, most people would agree that the Civil War was far more damaging to the nation than the events of January 6, 2021. In the Civil War, 620,000 soldiers were killed on both sides compared to one unarmed civilian female who was killed on January 6 by a trigger-happy Capitol Hill police officer.
Similarly, Harris is both insulting and woefully ignorant of both history and arithmetic when she equated the events of last January 6 with Pearl Harbor and the 9/11 terror attack. The Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor killed nearly 3,000 Americans as did the 9/11 terror attack, compared to the one death on January 6.
In spite of the Democrats’ constant use of terms such as “insurrection,” “sedition,” “treason,” etc., not a single one of the people arrested on January 6 was charged with any of those crimes. They were, in fact, charged with such crimes as “trespassing.”
If Biden were truly interested in uniting the nation, he would have delivered a more “Lincolnesque” speech rather than use the opportunity to try to cover up his own ineptitude.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone