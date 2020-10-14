In the vice presidential debate, the Democratic Party’s candidate has indicated that a goal of her party will be to provide free access to America’s community colleges. Just wave a wand and make it happen! Sounds good, doesn’t it?
I am a retired community college president, and have served as a community college administrator for 36 years in Texas, West Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, Tennessee and Michigan, after earning a doctorate in community college administration.
Now, let me tell you why Kamala Harris is totally ignorant as she waves her wand to make community colleges free:
1. State funding formulas of community colleges are totally different in every state; 2. In most states, community colleges are also funded by local taxes which depend on local voters, and property values; 3. Within most community colleges, program costs are highly variable due to equipment and staffing costs; 4. Community colleges create partnership programs with businesses and industries with costs and fees negotiated by those partners; 5. Community college facilities and maintenance costs very widely by locations; 6. Community college budgets and student costs are most often set by a board of elected trustees who must work with administration to balance and adjust these variables.
These are only a quick look at the most immediately obvious problems of how to wave a magic wand and make community colleges free. It is a noble goal, but a very simplistic approach.
Charles D. Rorie, Green Valley