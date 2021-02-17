Writer Paul McCreary asks concerning President Trump’s “unprecedented” incitement of a mob to attack the legislative branch of government, “Who could have predicted such actions?” (“He’s guilty, but justice won’t win out,” A7, Feb. 14). Someone did predict them quite accurately: Mary Trump, the former president’s niece. Her book, “Too Much, Never Enough,” describes her uncle’s consistent pathology. As a therapist she understands the harm narcissists (only out for themselves and unable to admit defeat) can inflict. She predicted that if Trump were to lose the election he would stop at nothing to change the result.
This horrible and near-fatal wound to American democracy was also predicted and feared by the Founders. They saw how the office of president is fundamentally lawless. Nixon said as much when he declared that the president creates his own reality. As we have seen, once elected, the incumbent is virtually unconstrained by any enforceable regulation beyond the loosely defined grounds for political impeachment. Lawlessness can in fact be useful for a commander-in-chief when confronting an unscrupulous foreign enemy. But unless the president is morally solid America can end up with a tyrant in charge. Which is what happened in 2016 when half the country decided to overlook Trump’s demonstrated character flaws and voted in someone they wanted to believe would save them from their racial and economic fears. We ignored predictability and paid the price. Only the courage of a few in the Capitol on Jan. 6 prevented the murder of the entire line of succession to the presidency.
Donald Berk, Green Valley