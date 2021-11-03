Mr. Mike Zelenak, GVR board president, and unnamed majority members of the GVR board, did not go far enough in their public censure of their fellow board member Carol Crothers. Instead, Mr. Zelenak should have locked Ms. Crothers’ head and hands in a pillory and displayed her on the corner of Esperanza and La Cañada. If bothered about the legal niceties of this action, Mr. Zelenak could have sought deniable and unconfirmed guidance from GVR legal counsel, Wendy Ehrlich.
Dissension—even in private, closed, executive session—should always be punished by an attempt to publicly humiliate the dissenter. It says so, somewhere, in the Handbook for Small-Minded, Weak-Willed, and/or Cowardly Persons. It further says to never, ever, give the accused advance notice of when or how the punishment will be administered. Failure to follow this edict runs the risk that a prepared defense could reveal the accusers to be small-minded, weak-willed, and/or cowardly idiots.
How can Mr. Zelenak and the GVR board ever hope be taken seriously as intelligent, open-minded, and effective leaders of this community when they cannot so much as respond appropriately to a disagreement with one of their own?
