Thank you editor Dan Shearer for your informative investigative work and article regarding GVR CEO finalist Scott Somers (“CEO finalist tied to pricey Ore. lawsuit,” A1, Nov. 8).
GVR members deserve more transparency regarding the secretive inner workings within GVR, especially in the selection of a new GVR CEO. Hopefully, the criteria in the selection avoids “who you know.”
How coincidental is the fact that Somers served on a Douglas County, Oregon, board with former GVR Board President Blaine Nisson, and that former GVR CEO Kent Blumenthal also worked in Oregon at the same time? Also, very interesting that GVR President Don Weaver does not believe that Somers on the losing end of a $700,000 lawsuit is not an issue.
Hopefully, this is not yet another, “who you know” hire in Green Valley as was the Justice of the Peace appointment a few years ago.
Thomas Kamoske, Green Valley