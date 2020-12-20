I’m offended, too. Apparently Beth Dingman has never heard of the First Amendment (“Wrong flag,” Dec. 16). Maybe she should take a few minutes to read it. I’m sure she has written many letters, when she sees people burning flags, wearing flags and disrespecting our country. Those people demonstrating are very adamant about their beliefs.
Lawful demonstrations are part of our rights. I wonder if she would have been offended if those people were waving the flag for President-elect Biden; I think not. There are many people who think that freedom of speech only applies if you agree with them. And, yes, they have every right to use the American flag in their demonstrations. If you are offended then so be it.
At this point, we are a divided country and I see no one on the horizon who will bring the country together. I think after reading the comment in the paper, one can decide who the real dividers may be.
James Green, Green Valley