Sen. Chuck Schumer and Speaker Pelosi are doing their best to convince the American public that there is a direct correlation between President Obama’s nomination of Merrick Garland on March 16, 2016, and President Trump’s nomination of a yet-to-be-named nominee upon the death of Justice Ruth Ginsburg. This is simply not true. The glaring difference is that the White House was controlled by Democrats and the Senate by Republicans in 2016. The Republicans control both the White House and Senate in 2020.
National Review published an article on Aug. 7 (well before Justice Ginsburg’s death) with the headline “History Is on the Side of Republicans Filling a Supreme Court Vacancy in 2020.” The article analyzed the historical nominations of justices given the circumstances of the current administration. Two charts are provided. The first is election year Supreme Court nominations with the Senate-controlled by the opposing party from 1828 through 2016. Ten nominations were made. The second is election year nominations with the Senate controlled by the president’s party from 1793 through 1968. The latter chart shows 10 nominations prior to Election Day, two by President Washington, five by Democrats, and three by Republicans. Then, there are nine nominations after Election Day, President Washington one, President J. Adams one, three by Democrats, and four by Republicans.
Democrats nominated eight justices and Republicans seven prior to Election Day when the Senate was controlled by the president’s party.
For Democrats to now drag out the crying towel and yell foul is absolutely disingenuous. President Trump will make his nomination and the Senate will do its job (hopefully) and determine if the nominee is seated on the bench or not. Do not drink the Schumer/Pelosi Kool-Aid. This is government in action and not some kind of a Sneaky Pete underhanded deal.
Steve Ware, Sahuarita