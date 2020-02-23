No, it’s not Scottsdale Mayo Clinic; no, it does not have a trauma center; but Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital in Green Valley is the best little hospital west of the Pecos!
As a homeowner in Green Valley since 1976, I recently, at age 80, had a major breathing failure leading to my being admitted to the hospital at 3 a.m. Immediately, I was surrounded by doctors and nurses like honeybees attacking the blooming rosemary in our yard. By daylight, I was stabilized, moved upstairs to a beautiful private room and meds started for my lung issues. On day five, I was approved for release.
A huge thank you to doctors, nurses, technicians, students and volunteers for a Rolls-Royce hospital experience at Green Valley’s Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital. We are truly blessed. Thanks to all!
Kathy and Carl Rust, Green Valley