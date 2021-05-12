I have heard that new GVR board members are told during their orientation that “GVR board members have no free speech rights as to GVR matters.” How can this be true? How can winning a seat on the board extinguish the right to express their opinions that they exercised while running for that office?
I can think of no other democratically elected representatives anywhere — except possibly in totalitarian regimes, where everything is a sham — who are muzzled in this way. What kind of control freak would even want to silence them?
Speaking as a dues-paying member of GVR, I say without hesitation that this is nonsense. I want all 12 board members to be able to say what they want about what GVR has done, or is doing, or is planning to do. Isn’t that what America is all about? Isn’t that why the First Amendment is there?
To my fellow GVR members I say this: Please, please, please voice your support for the free speech rights of all GVR board members. The few on the board that are asserting these rights are harassed, intimidated and threatened almost daily by the majority faction of this board.
Please, wake up and support this precious civil right before it’s too late! Right now, they’re just trying to silence minority members of the board. Soon enough, they’ll be trying to muzzle you and me.
Nancy Williams
Green Valley