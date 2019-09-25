I was one of those who showed up at the corner of Esperanza and La Cañada on Friday in support of the millions of young people and adults who were demonstrating all around the globe, urging elected officials everywhere to take action in response to the crisis of global warming.
I was sorry the Green Valley News chose to put photos of the event on the next-to-last page of Sunday’s paper. I fear that is indicative of too many adults in this country who discount the overwhelming agreement on the part of climate scientists that we do face a crisis, largely caused by the activity of humans and the way we live, in particular, but not limited to, our use of fossil fuels.
Youth are taking the lead because they are the ones who will have to live the consequences of inaction. But annually, more and more people today are facing the loss of homes, livelihoods, loved ones, as extreme weather patterns are happening with greater frequency —severe flooding, devastating fires, unremitting drought. It’s time to get behind science and light a fire under our elected officials. As one of the posters read: There is No Planet B.
Sandra Rooney, Sahuarita