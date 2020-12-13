Steve Ware’s Letter to the Editor incorrectly compares the Democratic reaction of 2016 to the Republican reaction of 2020 (“Not moving on,” Dec. 9).
In 2016, our voters were devastated, but Hillary Clinton conceded the election that evening, even though she won the popular vote. The Arizona Democratic Party did not ask any of us to be willing to die for our candidate. Our campaign manager was not convicted of eight felonies (five counts of filing false tax returns, two counts of bank fraud and one count of failing to disclose a foreign bank account.) I also didn’t see angry Clinton supporters shouting on the street corners of Green Valley one month after the results were announced. See the difference yet?
Also, you need to stop pretending there was no collusion with Russia. The Senate Intelligence Committee report stated that inappropriate activity did exist. We all read that report.
The Obama Administration never felt a need to threaten to pardon family and friends, even when the other side was shouting to lock up our nominee for nonspecific crimes she was never convicted of.
History will record this as the worst presidency with the sorest loser in any presidential (or high school) election.
Randy Morrison, Green Valley