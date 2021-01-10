I am responding to editor Dan Shearer’s article Jan. 3, “GVR struck a very bad deal.”
Thank you, Dan, for keeping Green Valley GVR members abreast of the underhanded shenanigans by Don Weaver and the GVR Board of Directors. The purchase of the Canoa Hills clubhouse by one individual (Weaver) appears to be what is normally called a dictatorship. This definitely needed to be a board-approved decision and why does Weaver think that he is the single most important individual making all of the decisions for the GVR membership on his own. Probably with all of the recent rules /laws violations by Mr. Weaver he should seriously think about resigning from the GVR board before he does any further damage. It’s very easy to spend and manipulate other people’s money when making poor decisions on any given board.
Additionally, we now have the conflict between the two 501(c)4 and Foundation 501(c)3 parking lot scenario that definitely will cause trouble with the IRS. For every one step of progress taken forward the board sets the GVR back two right now. Prudent and more responsible decision making should prevail and soon with our GVR Board of Directors.
Bob Simmons, Green Valley