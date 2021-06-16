The letter above was published Monday on NABUR, the Green Valley News social media site. The following is a response.
Honestly, hectic or not, what’s so difficult about a doctor (or in many ED cases, a Nurse Practitioner) being friendly or at least pleasant? Sorry, but a little bedside manner goes a long way. It doesn’t take any time to smile. Many people who end up in the ED are scared to death, as are their loved ones . A rude doctor does nothing to put patients at ease. An easily understandable treatment plan delivered in a kind manner seems professionally obligatory, especially considering the age of many of the patients. Additionally, most lack a fierce advocate. There is no excuse for a seemingly uncaring physician in any setting. The adage, “if it’s too hot, get out of the kitchen” seems applicable for such doctors.
I find your conclusion “physicians often in a hectic environment are not in a position to interact with patients in a friendly way” disturbing and exceptionally hypocritical. Your own recent pleasant experience with the ED doctor, as you described, put you and your wife at ease. Doesn’t everyone deserve that? Thank you for making my point so well.
Laurie Cirrincione
Green Valley