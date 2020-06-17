Systemic racism is a hoax perpetrated by those who are behind most demonstrations. They are trying to cause a divided America.
If you have doubts go back in history to President Lincoln and look at all the laws Congress has passed to help black people and other races. You will note that the majority of votes for these laws were by Republicans. Also read and listen to Professor of Law at Princeton, Dr. Carol Swain, and Dr. Wilfred Reilly, Professor of Political Science at Kentucky State University. He wrote a book, “Hate Crime Hoax.” These two Black people and others will tell you that around voting time the Dems start spreading false information about Blacks and racism. This is to get their vote and your sympathy and vote also.
They will also tell you that after voting, the Dems have not accomplished one significant thing for black people. Dr. Swain refers to these people as Marxist. Yes, there is racism and in the eyes of Black people there is racism in several forms that many of us do not even recognize, but not systemic racism.
Duane Huckleberry, Green Valley