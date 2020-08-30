According to this newspaper, the local Republican club is planning a mock funeral, fake casket and all, on Sept. 4 to symbolize “Bury(ing) the Democratic Party” (“They put the ‘fun’ back into funeral,” Green Valley News newsletter, Aug. 27). Their plan: have a funeral procession drive past Democratic Headquarters in the Continental Shopping Plaza. The newspaper editor called it putting the “FUN” back in funeral. I find it deeply disturbing and sick since under this Republican President 180,000 Americans have died of Covid-19. Many alone. Many without their families being able to have proper funerals.
My thought is to get as many people there with signs reminding passersby, these sick individuals and the Green Valley News (which will surely be there) how Democrats, Independents and Republicans with a conscience feel about their disgusting “symbolism.”
Laurie Cirrincione, Green Valley
Editor's note: This is the first letter we've published referencing our daily newsletter. A story on this is on Page A3 today.