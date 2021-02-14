The concept that former president Donald Trump should not have an impeachment trial because he no longer is in office does not stand the test of logic (“Dems and the Demos,” Feb. 10).
If he has committed an impeachable offense (treason, bribery or other high crimes and misdemeanors) as indicated by the vote in the House of Representatives, then the case fulfills the first phase, the “impeachment for” phase. Then it moves into the second level or the “conviction of” phase. The fact that Donald Trump was voted out of office in November did not prevent the impeachable offenses from occurring before he left in January. The events of Jan. 6 were not reversed nor negated by his leaving office on Jan. 20.
The contention that the reason for the trial is to prevent Trump from running again may be valid for a few. For most, I believe that seeing some degree of justice dispensed through the trial process is the primary reason for proceeding with the second phase of the constitutional process.
Without a trial to clearly demonstrate the chaos, the fear, and the danger he so blithely encouraged, I fear he will once again escape taking any blame for his actions.
Crimes do not disappear just because the perpetrator leaves town.
Duke Southard, Green Valley