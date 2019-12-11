It is a fact that over 97% of 4,000 scientific papers taking a position on global warming say that it is taking place, and humans are causing it. It is time to move beyond whether or not it is occurring. For the good of the earth we must move toward reversing this threat.
We all need to make our elected officials aware of our concerns. One of the best first steps that can be taken is the passage of the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, HR 763, a bill that puts a fee on carbon and returns all money collected to families.
Please write and call your members of Congress and ask them to support climate legislation like HR 763.
Dr. David J. Dunham, Tubac