I would like to offer a different viewpoint from two previous letter writers — one using a car analogy and a more recent one wanting Green Valley to thrive.
When I came to Green Valley I was thrilled to move into this “Subaru” neighborhood. It was kind of upscale, a great value for the money, and had proven to hold it’s value over the approximately 50 years of its existence. Overall, a great place to retire.
Then somehow we got off track and started thinking in order to “thrive” our Subaru neighborhood needed to attract luxury car owners (think Ferrari, Rolls-Royce, Jaguar). In the process our expenditures went up quite a bit and we’re encountering more contentious voting issues. And, it may be that if enough luxury car owners move into GV it will become a “luxury car” neighborhood.
However, Subaru is successful without marketing to more luxurious potential customers. And for now I am confident there are enough Subaru people out there who just can’t wait for their chance to retire to this Subaru neighborhood. I see no reason to apologize for being very happy with what we already have here!
Sally Dick, Green Valley