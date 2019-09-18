Paul Taylor was dead-on right when he suggested that presidential candidates should start talking about nuclear energy as a way to combat global warming (“Candidates must embrace nuclear energy,” Sept. 15).
The generalized feeling about nuclear energy — that it is inherently dangerous — is Old Think . The Ford I drove in 1957 is not the same Ford I drive in 2019. That also can be said of nuclear power.
In the 1950s, nuclear power was new and exciting — but inherently dangerous, if seriously mishandled. But just as cars evolved, so has nuclear power.
We now know how to build nuclear power plants that are “fail safe” — that is they shut themselves down automatically if they begin to overheat. (That was demonstrated in the 1980s by Argonne National Laboratory.)
Also, we now know that radioactive waste is not particularly dangerous and can be safely stored. And we have learned that exposure to low-level radiation is not truly dangerous. (Take a look at how animal and plant life flourishes in the vicinity of Chernobyl, the nuclear reactor in Ukraine that melted down in 1986.)
Full disclosure. I was editor of The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists in the 1990s, a position that gave me access to folks who were working in the nuclear power field. And, yes, there are serious issues connected with nuclear power, and they must be fully investigated.
But, as Paul Taylor suggests, the latest generation of nuclear power is potentially the most viable weapon we have in fighting global warming. It could be humankind’s best hope.
Mike Moore, Green Valley