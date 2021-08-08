We appreciate the concerns of our residents and the need for an alternate northbound route for the Madera Highlands and Quail Creek communities.
The timeline for construction of Quail Crossing Blvd. Extension is moving right along. In March, the final plans were submitted. In June, we advertised for bids. In August, we will award the contract, and construction is slated to start in September. Construction is expected to be completed by early 2023.
Mark Febbo, communications coordinator
Town of Sahuarita