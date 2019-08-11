Letter to the Editor from Wednesday: “I do not believe for an instant that the framers of our Constitution intended the civilian citizens of this country to possess modern military weapons.”
Response: Consider the actual wording of the Second Amendment.
“A well-regulated militia, being necessary to secure the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed.”
Ratified Dec. 15, 1791.
The intent is quite clear. You cannot boil this down to muskets to secure a free state in today’s world. That is not where we are now!
Tim Cameron, Green Valley