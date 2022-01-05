If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
An episode of the old TV show “Cops” is the epitome of absurdity and an apt metaphor for today’s Republican Party.
A known drug dealer is stopped on the street and handcuffed. The cop empties the man’s pockets onto the patrol car hood, and there is a wad of cash and cellophane packets of what the cop suspects is crack cocaine. The cop says, “We have you for possession with intent to sell.” The man says, “That isn’t my stuff.” The cop says, “But it was in your pants.” The man says, “These aren’t my pants.”
A year after the horrendous attack on the Capitol, with hours of video and sworn testimony as irrefutable evidence that Trump-incited rioters wearing Trump hats and carrying Trump flags beat, Tazed and bear-sprayed police, broke into and occupied congressional chambers ... and yet, Republicans say the Trump-crazed mob (700 arrested so far) was patriots taking a tour.
Mind-bogglingly, tens of millions of Trump supporters believe with all their hearts his outrageous and continuing lie that he is still president.
And what does the rank and file GOP say? “These aren’t my pants.”
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone