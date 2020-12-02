I have never met John Fanning, but have read many of his Letters to the Editor. I finally realized we do not live on the same planet (“Do you know him,” Nov. 29)! Once again, he has chosen to interpret comments to fit his world view. President-elect Biden has not said that immigration issues will be his top priority. He has clearly stated that dealing with COVID-19 is number one. Biden’s comments on immigration relate primarily to DACA, which the vast majority of Americans, both Democratic and Republican, support.
As for “Trump’s Wall,” again, a majority feel the money spent is not worth it, and there are better ways to deal with the issue.
I could continue, but am exhausted at responding to Mr Fanning’s alternate reality.
Rick Irvin, Green Valley