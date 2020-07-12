I agree with Rich Walton about one point from his July 8 letter about what Democrats believe. Most Democrats in Green Valley do not agree regarding his list of accusations, which are directed against the Democratic Party.
I can only hazard a guess as to where Mr. Walton accumulated his information. It is likely from the leader of the party in power, and his right wing sources. Have you ever seen a Trump rally? The points made on Mr. Walton’s list are designed to generate fear and suspicion, like all misdirected conspiracy accusations.
Paul McCreary, Green Valley