Re: the adolescent stunt the Republicans are planning for Labor Day weekend and Mr. Yale Wishnick’s hope that he can ask objecting Democrats, “Do you support families?” My question back would be, “Which families?”
Would that be families who are being evicted and going hungry because the Republican-controlled Senate refused to take up the relief bill the House passed months ago? The families who were expected to make $1,200 last for the months they’ve been off work? How about undocumented immigrant families that McConnell used as a reason to stall the additional $1,200? Never mind that they have Taxpayer Identification Numbers and pay taxes, including Social Security and Medicare, benefits they will never collect.
Or the asylum-seeking families who have been mired in tent camps in Mexico under the so-called Migrant Protection Protocol, relying on the kindness of strangers for food and clothing and shelter, when they have a right, under U.S. and international law, to apply for asylum and wait for a determination in this country? Possibly the families of Black Americans who have lost their lives for infractions no White person would ever suffer for? Maybe the families of women who, for reasons that are between them and their God, need an abortion which this Republican Party wants to deny them?
It could be the immigrant families who have had their children taken from them and sent God knows where, or the families deported back to their home countries whose terrors they were fleeing. Perhaps essential workers who risk their own and their families’ health when they go to work every day? Those families? ANY of those families?
Don’t talk to me about families until you mean all families.
Kathleen Stocker, Green Valley