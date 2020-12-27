I’d like to echo the much-needed sentiment of Dennis Au by remembering that we all have more that unites us than divides us (“Enjoy GVR,” Dec. 23).
The toxicity between the GVR Board and its members is rivaled only by the relentless and painful national election we all have endured. I too prefer to focus on the wonderful benefits of our Green Valley Recreation and give little energy to the discord. In the remaining time any of us have, we can choose either happiness and contentment or anger and resentment toward those who disagree with us. I choose happiness and contentment.
Susan MacMillan, Green Valley