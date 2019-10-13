A perpetual deficit existence. When a government entity, or human being, utilizes a bond-like measure to pay for expenditures it’s essentially borrowing from an undetermined future, plus interest. It’s an acknowledgement today’s realities have exceeded yesterday’s preparation for them (“savings”).
In Boomer-influenced Millennial mindspeak: You’ll never own the latest iPhone while paying for it with borrowed money. If we start paying today with what we have, and saving for what we want tomorrow, perhaps we’ll reach the point of solvency where we’re able to identify future needs and actually save for them, rather than borrow against them.
With this in mind, trillion-dollar deficits today are trillion-dollar debts tomorrow — plus interest. Take Social Security. This dilemma won’t be solved while the current generation-in-power is benefitting the most from it, but it will become more difficult to ignore as the generational pendulum shifts from Boomers to Millennials sometime in the mid-2020’s.
Any viable solution will require financial sacrifices from both current payees and payers hopefully benefitting future generations not yet born.
Unfortunately, using the current average American’s personal debt to savings ratio as a rough gauge, I’m betting my SSA benefits are golden until American payees exceed payers — about the time my generation is destined to exit this world in the mid-2030s, in case you’re planning ahead.
Tom Estes, Sierra Vista