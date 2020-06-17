My mind and heart have been busy for over a week. Last Saturday, at 8 a.m. with around 75 supporters of Black Lives Matter, we held a silent protest at Esperanza and La Canada in Green Valley.
How many people we impact it is difficult to say. What matters is that we not ignore the decades of suffering by the black community. Racism has taken the lives of too many innocent people and robbed a people of their dignity and deserved respect. Until all people are free and treated justly and as equals none of us are truly free.
Steven Teichner, Green Valley