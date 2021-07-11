RE: “Weather watch” from Mr. Fred Pelton (July 4). Please add this to what Mr. Pelton writes:
And there’s the fact that our solar system, The Milky Way, that houses our sun and planets, rotates, during which rotation it is said to sweep up and down within the depth of the galaxy. Some cosmologists believe that on this journey there is a period in which our solar system encounters something harsh and threatening. Something quite unknown (well, that’s a given).
And, if this isn’t enough to imperil the environment — another dire disruption is thought to exist each time The Milky Way rotates through the opposite end of our known universe from our current position. This galaxy rotation is expected to take 250 million years. The up-and-down movement mentioned before, could take the 41,000 years mentioned by Mr. Pelton. How can we take all this seriously? We don’t have a choice. You might say, “It’s out of our hands.” We know the Earth was once a solid ball of ice. Before and after this ice-ball tropics existed where there are now deserts. Change is inevitable. It is this which we can take seriously.
Shirley Larsen
Green Valley