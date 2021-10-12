Earth’s climate has changed throughout history. Just in the last 650,000 years there have been seven cycles of glacial advance and retreats, with the abrupt end of the last ice age 17,000 years ago.

The cycles are about 41,000 years between glaciers and the end of the inter-glacial warming periods. The cycles relate to the tilt of the earth and the elliptical path of the earth around the sun.

There is nothing we can do about it no matter how much we raise taxes. Some day the solar panels and windmills will be a monument to the stupidity of man.

Frederick Pelton

Green Valley

