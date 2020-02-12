The “In My View” article on Feb. 5, by Jerry Humphrey makes the claim that “GVR has no impact on your property values.” While it may be true that assigning an exact dollar amount to home values in in the area due to GVR is difficult, it is not true that GVR has no impact.
There are many age-restricted housing choices in Southern Arizona all of which have significantly higher yearly fees than GVR. These include Quail Creek, Sonora at Rancho Sahuarita, Saddlebrook, Dove Mountain and Sun City Oro Valley. There are also many small towns in the area that retirees relocate to, are not age restricted, may or may not have amenities, and have no annual fees over and above an HOA. Examples would be Tubac, Amado, Arivaca and the Tucson suburbs.
What one can’t deny is that GVR is a factor when someone chooses a place to retire to in the area, demonstrated by the fact that 10 to 30 homes opt-in to GVR each year. If GVR were to limit/curtail operations, or worst case, cease to exist as a non-profit corporation, there is no doubt that the demand for Green Valley real estate would drop, causing prices to fall and annual dues to skyrocket.
Chuck Soukup, Green Valley